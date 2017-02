Fish Lake Lutheran Church is ready to celebrate their 150th anniversary year. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, is Rededication Sunday.

Come help them celebrate their Fish Lake Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. during worship. On this day 150 years ago, their congregation was formed. A potluck dinner will follow worship this day.

Fish Lake Lutheran Church is located in Harris, at 43353 Cedarcrest Trail (County Road 8). For more information, call the church at 651-674-4252 or email at office@fishlakelutheran.org.