C-I Schools respond to question about community surveys

While Cambridge-Isanti Schools always does its best to anticipate and provide the information the public needs, and wants to know, we anticipate and embrace opportunities to answer questions and respond to feedback provided about our schools.

Recently we read feedback in the Isanti County News about Cambridge-Isanti Schools’ newsletter sent to all district residents in January 2017 with questions regarding the community and parent surveys conducted by The Morris Leatherman Company. In June 2016 Morris Leatherman administered surveys to 400 randomly selected adult residents and 300 randomly selected parents of Cambridge-Isanti School District.

Professional interviewers conducted the surveys by telephone between June 16 and 30, 2016. The typical respondent took 18 minutes to complete the questionnaire. The results of the study are projectable to all adult Cambridge-Isanti School District residents within five percent in 95 out of 100 cases, and all parents of current Cambridge-Isanti School District students within 5.5 percent in 95 out of 100 cases.

In July 2016 we received fantastic survey results ranking Cambridge-Isanti Schools in the higher portion of the top quartile of Greater Metropolitan Area School Districts on several indicators such as academics, leadership, fiscal responsibility and trust. A majority (greater than half) of respondents indicated all students’ learning needs are being met.

The results were shared at the July school board meeting and were subsequently released to local newspapers and the district’s website and social media platforms, along with other communication efforts with parents, staff and community members. We decided to share this good news again in the first of three newsletters for the 2016-17 school year. Among many pieces of information gleaned from the survey, we responded to the community’s desire for an increase in direct mail from our schools.

We look forward to continuing conversations about our schools and responding to feedback. Community members are encouraged to connect directly with Cambridge-Isanti Schools via the district’s website (www.c-ischools.org), social media and mobile app. The Superintendent’s Office may be reached at 763-689-6201 or rqueener@c-ischools.org.

– Article provided by Cambridge-Isanti Schools