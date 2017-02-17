C-I boys hockey earns a big win

< >

The Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team found a big win as the season winds down.

On Feb. 13, the Bluejackets hosted Hutchinson for their last home game of the season.

The boys jumped out in front early on, after a goal from senior Derek Becklin. After a scoreless second period, the game picked up in the third.

C-I came out on fire, scoring two goals early on in the period to give their team a 3-0 lead. Hutchinson managed to sneak one by late in the period, but there was not enough time to mount a comeback as the Bluejackets won 3-1.

Senior Jared Konen had a solid game, putting up two points on one assist and one goal. Goalie Logan Hyland stole the show with his .969 save percentage. Hyland stopped 31 out of 32 shots.

The boys have one game to go before the section playoffs. They will hit the road to take on a tough opponent in Mississippi 8 Conference rival Princeton on Feb. 16.

The Bluejackets beat the Tigers 3-1 on Jan. 5 when they hosted them in Isanti. The team is looking for a similar result to end the season.

A win could bump them ahead of St. Francis in the conference standings, and into fourth-place.