< > Jacob Lindgren with his family

Two Braham High School students have decided to take their football talents to the next level. On Feb. 2, Braham seniors Eric Eskuri and Jacob Lindgren both committed to playing college football.Eskuri will be staying in state, as he has agreed to play for Minnesota State University Moorhead. Lindgren will be heading east, after he signed up to play for the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin.Eskuri has been playing at the varsity level since his freshman year. In high school, he played both offense and defensive line. At the college level, he believes he will make the move to becoming a full-time offensive lineman.“It’s where I wanted to play, and I think it is where they wanted me too,” he added.There were a few other schools after Eskuri’s talents, which included the University of Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State, Bemidji State University and Minnesota State University Mankato.In the end, Eskuri said it was an easy decision.“I really liked the coaches and the atmosphere,” he said.Lindgren started playing football in junior high, and fell in love with the sport. He has been a varsity wide receiver for the Bombers for the past two seasons.While his talents were being pursued by the College of St. Scholastica, he found that Stout was a perfect fit.“It just felt welcoming, it was a great environment,” he said.The two share many memories on the field together, and will both miss their football family in Braham.“It feels like being part of a family here,” Lindgren said. “If you ever need anything, someone is there, it’s like having a band of brothers.”One thing Eskuri came to love about football is playoff season. He got his first taste of postseason action as a Bomber, and he hopes it will continue through his days at Moorhead.“I really enjoy the playoffs, it is always a lot of fun,” he said. “Everything is just elevated, and you play at your best.”Both players will certainly miss their time in Braham as they move on to the next stage. They both feel confident in their ability to succeed both on the football field, and in the college classroom.Eskuri and Lindgren would both like to give a special thanks to their former weight training-conditioning coach, Joe Lakeberg, for pushing them to reach their full potential.