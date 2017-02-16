On the Go upcoming events

Friends of Isanti Library Used Book Sale

Feb. 17-18: Join the Friends of the Isanti Area Library at their annual Used Book Sale on Friday, Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Junction Bowl, 123 Cajima St. NE in Isanti (763-444-9100). Most hardcover and paperback books will be 25 cents. DVD’s, CD’s, and audiobooks will also be available. Special feature will be book signings by local authors on both days.

Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution

Saturday, Feb. 18: Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti (formerly Elim Baptist), 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-10:30 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. Bring boxes or baskets to carry home the food. There are no income or residency requirements. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.

Peace Walk

Saturday, Feb. 18: The bi-monthly Peace Walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about a half-hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join. They walk on the first and third Saturdays of every month, so they will also meet on March 4 and 18. They don’t walk if it is below zero.

Cabin Fever Art Show & Sale

Sunday, Feb. 19: GracePointe Crossing and Cambridge Center for the Arts are hosting the Cabin Fever Art Show and Sale featuring local and metro artists at Mill Ridge Terrace, 235 Fern St. N., Cambridge. Many mediums will be featured including pottery, etchings, paintings, and jewelry to name a few. Open to the public, this sale begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. Choose a great gift for someone special, or just come over and appreciate the art.

Alcohol Chemical Treatment Series

Monday, Feb. 20: The Alcohol Chemical Treatment Series of Deliverance will meet from 7-8 p.m. every Monday at The Journey New Life Church, 145 Second Ave. SE, Cambridge. A.C.T.S. is a self-help holistic educational approach to fighting addictions. All are welcome. For more information contact Eric Dewey at 763-744-7609.

Open Studio

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Join fellow artists in a non-competitive, relaxed and people friendly atmosphere to work on your own art with your own supplies from 9 a.m. to noon. No instruction. All mediums are welcome. If using oils, use odorless turpentine and bring a table cover. Snacks are welcome. This is a great way to meet other artists and enjoy getting to know each other. No registration necessary, you may come at any time. No charge. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge. Info: 763-552-0320.

Spirit River’s Community Meal

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Spirit River’s free Community Meal will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Spirit River Community, 1321 Heritage Blvd. NE, Isanti. This is free to community, and all are welcome.

Writers Group

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Open to all writers of all levels and you may join this group at any time. Informal and friendly, they meet regularly every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., City Center Mall. More info: [email protected] or 763-552-0320.

Life Drawing

Friday, Feb. 24: Open to everyone from 9 a.m. to noon. No advance registration needed. Members: $10, Non-Members $12; Student Rate, $5. Cambridge Center for the Arts hosts “Life Drawing” with a clothed model. Practice up on your skills while enjoying the camaraderie of other artists. This is a relaxed and fun session, so feel free to bring goodies to share. There is no instruction. Bring your own drawing materials. Fees pay the model. You may sign up and pay in advance online at cambridgecenterforthearts.org. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., 763-552-0320.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Friday, Feb. 24: An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Wal-Mart in Cambridge, 2101 Second Ave. SE. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

Spirit River’s Matthew 25 Food Distribution

Saturday, Feb. 25: Spirit River’s Matthew 25 Food Distribution will be held at Isanti Middle School. Doors open at 9 a.m.; distribution starts at 9:30 a.m. Every person, no matter the age, receives two grocery bags of food.

Preschool Carnival at Building Blocks for Life

Saturday, Feb. 25: All are welcome to join for carnival games, face painting, minnow races, balloon animals, corn dogs and lots more. Tour the Building Blocks for Life Preschool and meet their teachers. Carnival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for ages 2-5. Located at Christ Lutheran Church, 1 mile east of Cambridge on Highway 95. For more information call 763-689-2230.

Cambridge-Isanti Competitive Baseball

Sunday, Feb. 26: Registration for the 2017 season is now open for all ages. Tryouts will be held on Feb. 26 at the Cambridge Primary School. Registration closes on March 15. For details on how to register and for the tryout schedule, visit www.cibaseball.com.