‘Fancy Nancy’ comes to life on Hardy Center stage

Stages Theatre Company is returning to the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center stage for two performances of “Fancy Nancy: The Musical.”

The performances are part of the Hardy Center’s Premier Performances Series and will be held at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Cambridge-Isanti High School.

Tickets are available at hardycenter.com, by calling 763-689-6189 or by visiting the Community Education Office, at 625B Main St. N., Cambridge. Tickets will also be available at the ticket booth beginning 30 minutes prior to the performance. Depending on seating, ticket prices are $10, $12 or $14.

“Fancy Nancy: The Musical” is an adaptation of the children’s book series of the same name by Jane O’Connor.

The play draws on several “Fancy Nancy” books, but Stages Theatre Company artistic director Sandy Boren-Barrett said it is mainly based on “Fancy Nancy and the Mermaid Ballet,” in which Fancy Nancy is dismayed to be cast as a tree in her first dance recital.

Boren-Barrett believes the play’s plotline presents a valuable lesson to young audiences through Nancy’s experience.

“She has to figure out how to navigate the world of not getting what you want,” Boren-Barrett said. “Sometimes it’s through getting through these hardships that you learn the most about yourself.”

The play is directed and choreographed by Nikki Swoboda. Musical direction was handled by Sarah

Hohenstein Burk. Swoboda has young children of her own, which Boren-Barrett said gives her an understanding of how to put together a production that speaks to them.

“It was wonderful to have her produce this show with an eye toward that age group,” she said.

Based in Hopkins, Stages Theatre company has been active in providing theater experiences for children for over 30 years. Boren-Barrett believes theater can be an important learning experience for kids.

“It allows young people to explore the world beyond what’s in front of them,” she said.

The company has brought several productions to Cambridge over the years, and Boren-Barret suggested this is no accident.

“We believe that this community has such an appreciation for this art form,” she said.

Stages Theatre produces a nine-show season each year. They will also be bringing their production of “The Velveteen Rabbit” to Pine City on March 31 and April 1.