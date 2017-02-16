C-I girls hockey season ends in double OT

Alyson Niebur beaks out with the puck at home on Feb. 3.Photos by Mike Bleninger

A strong season from the Cambridge-Isanti girls hockey team came to an end in heartbreak fashion.On Feb. 9, the fifth-seeded Bluejackets traveled to Andover for the first-round of the Section 7AA playoffs.After a scoreless first period, the teams traded goals in the second. The lone Bluejacket goal came courtesy of the team’s leading scorer, Alyson Niebur.After another scoreless period, regulation came to an end at 1-1. The first period of OT was more of the same, and the game remained tied.The dagger in the Bluejackets season came during the second overtime, when Claire Butorac of Andover, beat C-I goalie Claire Belkholm on an even strength goal.The season may have ended sooner than they had hoped, but the girls have a lot to hang their hats on after a strong year.The girls finished with an overall record of 13-12, and according to Head Coach Corey Bustrom, this was the program’s first winning season in nine years.During the course of the season, the girls took home a championship after going undefeated at the Schwan’s Cup, and saw Niebur break three state records.While the season may not have started the way they had hoped, Bustrom is proud of the work his team put in down the stretch.“After that we lost three straight and I sat the team down and talked about how they wanted to finish the season and what they were willing to do to accomplish their goals,” he said. “They committed to a strong finish and that is what they did. After that commitment, we were 7-2-0, had four shutouts, and outshot our opponents 32-13.”The girls did not get the result they had hoped for in the playoffs, but Bustrom thinks the team will use this a learning experience for next season.“It was a tough ending to a strong finish, but it gave this team a glimpse of what is to come next season,” he added.