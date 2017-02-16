Isanti County sports recap

< >

Cambridge-Isanti WrestlingThe Cambridge-Isanti wrestling team brought their regular season to an end on Feb. 10. The boys took part in the “Milaca Tri,” where they came away with two big wins. The boys dominated Annandale Maple Lake, 53-18. Then they set their sights on Milaca, who they took down 33-30.The two wins put the boys at 21-8 on the season, and will enter the section tournament ranked at No. 13 overall in the AAA section.The section meet will take place on Feb. 17 at Forest Lake High School.The Bluejackets drew the fourth-seed in the tournament, which means they will take on fifth-seeded Coon Rapids. This match is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti Gymnastics

The 2017 Mississippi 8 Conference Champion Cambridge-Isanti Gymnastics team had an amazing season. The girls finished the season undefeated in conference meets, giving them a 10-0 M8 record.

Currently, the girls are gearing up for the biggest meet of the season, the 7AA section meet. The meet will take place on Feb. 18 at Forest Lake High School. Doors will open at 1:45 p.m., with the competition starting at 5:30 p.m. After team draw, the girls learned they will begin their day on the bars.

The first- through fourth-place individuals for each event will advance to state. From a team standpoint, there can only be one. The team with the highest overall score will represent Section 7AA in the state meet.

Cambridge-Isanti Girls Basketball

The Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team has still not found a way to turn their luck around. On Feb. 10, the girls hosted Mississippi 8 rival Monticello.

The girls hung in there, trailing by only eight points at the half. While they did keep it close, in the end they fell 62-52. The loss marks their fourth straight.

The Bluejackets traveled to Princeton on Feb. 14, but due to deadline, the results from that game will be published in a future edition of the Isanti County News.

Up next for the ladies will be back-to-back games to end the week. On Feb. 17, they travel to Chisago Lakes and Feb. 18 they will host the traveling Duluth East Greyhounds.

Cambridge-Isanti Boys Basketball

The Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball squad dropped their second-straight game. On Feb. 9, the boys traveled to Monticello for a Mississippi 8 Conference showdown.

The boys attempted to keep it close after a 45-31 first half. The defense stepped up in the second for the Bluejackets, but it was not enough as the Magic swept by for a 78-63 win.

Freshman Henry Abraham and senior captain Luke Johnson did their best to keep the Bluejackets in the game, as they put up 21, and 22 points respectively. The duo also lead C-I with five rebounds a piece.

The Bluejackets faced off against M8 rival Princeton on Feb. 14, but due to deadline, the Isanti County News will publish results from that game in a later issue.

Up next for the boys will be a home game against Chisago Lakes on Feb. 17, followed up with a game in Edina on Feb. 18. After their busy week, the Bluejackets will be down to their final two games.

Braham Girls Basketball

The Braham Bomber girls basketball team continue their strong end of season push. On Feb. 9 they traveled to Isle for a Great River Conference meet-up.

Last month, the girls took down Isle at home, 77-55. Sticking with that game plan, they did it again, pulling off the 76-62 win.

The hot streak has pushed the girls into fourth-place in the Great River standings, and set them up with a 13-10 overall record.

With only one more Great River game on the schedule, the girls will not be able to catch undefeated Rush City for the Great River title. The stretch of hot play is certainly welcome; however, as the girls look to finish this season above .500.

The Bombers played in a Great River showdown on Feb. 14 against Ogilvie. Due to deadline, those results will be posted in a future edition of the Isanti County News.

Up next for the ladies, will be a home game against Foley on Feb. 16. This will be the last home game for the Bombers this season. Tip off is at 6 p.m.

Braham Boys Basketball

Both Braham hoops teams are on fire to end the season, as the boys are enjoying a winning streak of their own. On Feb. 10, the boys hosted Isle for some Great River Conference basketball.

The boys made short work of their rival, and dominated them 88-34. This marks the second straight game that the Bombers have scored over 80 points, while holding their opponent under 50.

The big win moves the team to 13-7 overall, and 11-3 in Great River Conference play.

The boys faced off at with Ogilvie at home of Feb. 14. The Isanti County News will post results from that game as they become available.

With the Valentines Day game being their last conference game, they will not catch undefeated Hinckley-Finlayson for the conference title.

This will not slow them down; however, as they still have four games remaining. Their next game will be on the road on Feb. 17 against Mora.