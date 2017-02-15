Notice of Court Hearings – NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION

(Minn. Stat. 518B.01, subd. 8)

State of Minnesota

Isanti County

District Court

Judicial District: 10

Court File Number: 30-FA-17-30

Case Type: Domestic Abuse

In the Matter of:

Nicole Lynn Anders

Petitioner

vs.

Jeremy Jason Hall

Respondent

To Respondent named above:

An order has been issued directing you to appear at 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge, MN 55008 on February 22, 2017 at 1:30 P.M. and explain why the relief sought in the Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted.

You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court from the Isanti County Court Administrators Office.

If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioners request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Courts Order.

Dated: February 8, 2017

Tracy Gullerud / Beverly Harren

Court Administrator / Deputy

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 15, 2017

651992