Edna “FastEddie” Lee (Bristol, Avalos) Wentland

Beautiful Mother

May 13, 1940 – Feb. 9, 2017Born: Metropolis, MODied: North Branch, MN

Our beautiful mother passed away.

We can hardly realize what life will be like without her, who was the center of everything. Her suffering (from Alzheimer’s) has ended, yet our suffering (from shattered heart) has just begun. How do we tell you about the most important woman in our life, our hero…our Mom? For those of you who never got to meet our Mom… Mom was very lovely, affectionate and unselfish. Besides her family and close friends, she deeply loved her gardens, dogs (Dobermans) and especially our majestic Friesian horses. She was brilliantly clever, talented and had a wonderful head for business. Her passion for KFPS/FHANA registered Friesian horses lead to the creation of Friesian Stable. Mom’s pride of her farm, gardens and horses extended to many visitors, including people passing along the highway. She would give tours of her perennial gardens, renovated 100+ year-old farmhouse and the finale was the custom-built horse barn full of Friesian horses. She enjoyed sharing her treasures with everyone.

We wish you all could have met our Mom… We love you Mom – Becky Avalos, Leslie (Avalos) and Scott Losey, John and Carla Avalos, Jesse and Sheila Wentland Jr., four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Survived by husband Jesse Wentland, best friend Patricia (and Alvin) Tonn, many relatives and good friends.

Preceded in death by parents Clyde and Elsie Bristol, sister Patricia Holmes and brother Roger Bristol.