Join Anoka-Ramsey for presentation on bioterrorism

Anoka-Ramsey Community College welcomes Eric Lundquist as the presenter for the annual Science Night on Thursday, March 2, from 7-8 p.m., Room G202. This event is free and the public is encouraged in attend.

Lundquist’s presentation will focus on how Minnesota deals with bioterrorism threats, and includes a discussion of Minnesota’s involvement in the Center of Disease Control’s Laboratory Response Network, the Department of Homeland Security’s Biowatch program, and Minnesota’s State role in the Minnesota Laboratory System network of clinical labs. He will be giving accounts of actual cases that have occurred in Minnesota and how they were handled.

Bioterrorism involves the release of toxic biological agents including viruses, bacteria or other germs (known as agents) that cause illness or death in people, animals or plants. Biological agents can be spread through air, water or in food.

These agents are typically found in nature however, it is possible that they could be changed to increase their ability to cause disease, make them resistant to current medications or to increase their ability to be spread into the environment.

Bioterrorism agents are separated into three categories, depending on how easily they can be spread and the severity of illness or death they cause. More information about bioterrorism, visit emergency.cdc.gov/bioterrorism/

More about Eric Lundquist

Lundquist holds an Associate in Applied Science degree in Medical Laboratory Technology, from St. Paul College, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Clinical Laboratory Science from the University of Cincinnati. Previously, Lundquist worked at Allina Health Central Laboratory in Clinical Chemistry, Immunology and Microbiology where he served as a member of the Ebola response team. Currently, he is employed at the Minnesota Department of Health as the state Biosafety Outreach Coordinator.