Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District seeks summer apprentices

Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa is currently accepting applications for young adults, ages 18-25, for summer apprentice positions in 33 Soil and Water Conservation Districts throughout Minnesota.

Apprentices will spend their summer working alongside natural resource professionals to learn hands-on skills in managing soil and water resources. Responsibilities vary by site and may include communicating with landowners, creating educational materials, inspecting and monitoring sites, preparing reports and other conservation-related activities. The Isanti SWCD apprentice will be based at Isanti SWCD in Cambridge

Apprentices will serve as AmeriCorps members and receive a monthly living stipend of $1,355 as well as an education award of $1,528 to use toward qualifying education and student loan expenses. Educational credits may be arranged by the apprentice. The service term runs from May 16 to August 11, 2017.

Those interested may get more information at www.conservationcorps.org/apprentice-academy and complete an application online at conservationcorps.org/apply. The application deadline is March 3, 2017.

The summer apprentice program is funded through the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resource Trust Fund and LCCMR.