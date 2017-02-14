Cambridge Police seeks information on burglary at Casey’s

The Cambridge Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding a burglary at Casey’s General Store around 3 a.m. on Feb. 2.

According to a press release provided by the Cambridge Police Department, the Cambridge Police Department and Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm call at Casey’s General Store, 2290 Main St. S. Upon arrival, it was determined someone had broken into the store and stolen several items.

During a canvass of the area, law enforcement personnel were able to locate several items that are of evidentiary value and are currently working on several leads.

The matter is currently under investigation. Anyone who may have information regarding the case or knows of any unusual activities in the area, should contact Detective Matt Giese at 763-689-9567 or via the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office at 763-689-2141.