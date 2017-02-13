CMS crowns winner in Geography Bee

Pictured are finalists in front, from left: Tyler Haupert, Annalise Aboody, Abigail Scott and Annabelle Almquist. In back, from left, are Cordell Strombeck, Elias Bingham, Chase Carstensen, Micheal Syverson and Aiden Swiekatun.

Cambridge Middle School eighth-grader Tyler Haupert is this year’s Cambridge Middle School Geography Bee champion. Geography Bee winner Tyler Haupert with his Global Studies teacher Bill Glaser.

Tyler beat out second-place Abigail Scott, third-place Elias Bingham, and six other finalists answering 7/7 preliminary round questions correct and 9/12 final round questions correctly en route to this year’s title.

Close to 210 Cambridge Middle School eighth-graders participated in this year’s Geography Bee. From a seven question preliminary round, nine finalists were selected to compete in the final round. A special congratulations to this year’s finalists as all nine answered at least 6/7 questions correct in the preliminary rounds.

During the final round, seven students were eliminated setting up a two-student championship round. Tyler won by correctly answering Norway to a question asking which Scandinavian country administers the whaling archipelago of Svalbard in the Barents Sea.

Tyler will now take a state qualifying test for the opportunity to compete against other Minnesota schools’ Geography Bee champions. Good Luck Tyler.