Education

CMS crowns winner in Geography Bee

By
Pictured are finalists in front, from left: Tyler Haupert, Annalise Aboody, Abigail Scott and Annabelle Almquist. In back, from left, are Cordell Strombeck, Elias Bingham, Chase Carstensen, Micheal Syverson and Aiden Swiekatun.
Pictured are finalists in front, from left: Tyler Haupert, Annalise Aboody, Abigail Scott and Annabelle Almquist. In back, from left, are Cordell Strombeck, Elias Bingham, Chase Carstensen, Micheal Syverson and Aiden Swiekatun.

Cambridge Middle School eighth-grader Tyler Haupert is this year’s Cambridge Middle School Geography Bee champion.

Geography Bee winner Tyler Haupert with his Global Studies teacher Bill Glaser.
Geography Bee winner Tyler Haupert with his Global Studies teacher Bill Glaser.

Tyler beat out second-place Abigail Scott, third-place Elias Bingham, and six other finalists answering 7/7 preliminary round questions correct and 9/12 final round questions correctly en route to this year’s title.

Close to 210 Cambridge Middle School eighth-graders participated in this year’s Geography Bee. From a seven question preliminary round, nine finalists were selected to compete in the final round. A special congratulations to this year’s finalists as all nine answered at least 6/7 questions correct in the preliminary rounds.

During the final round, seven students were eliminated setting up a two-student championship round. Tyler won by correctly answering Norway to a question asking which Scandinavian country administers the whaling archipelago of Svalbard in the Barents Sea.

Tyler will now take a state qualifying test for the opportunity to compete against other Minnesota schools’ Geography Bee champions. Good Luck Tyler.