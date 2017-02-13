Cambridge student one of three winners in ‘Mayor for a Day’ essay contest

Gabriel Lewis, a sixth-grader from Cambridge who attends school at St. Francis Elementary, has been selected as one of three winners in the 2016 “Mayor for a Day” essay contest, sponsored by the League of Minnesota Cities.

Gabriel’s entry was chosen as one of the top-three entries from the submissions of more than 450 Minnesota fourth-, fifth-, and sixth-grade students.

For the 2016 essay contest, students were asked to reflect on the following prompt:

“Minnesota cities build and take care of streets, roads, and sidewalks to help people get from place to place. Some cities also have buses and bike trails. If you were mayor for a day, what would you do to make it easier for residents to get from place to place in your city? Please explain your ideas, why you support them, and how they would work.”

In his entry, Gabriel wrote about extending and creating more bike trails and sidewalks in Cambridge in order to keep bicyclists from having to bike on roads. He noted that not only would this make riding bikes safer for kids, but it would also benefit the drivers who have to stop their cars and slow down for bikers.

Gabriel, along with the other two winners, Sawyer Haaland, a fifth-grader from Bloomington; and Isaac Snyder, a fifth-grader from Lanesboro will all receive a commemorative plaque and a check for $100. All three winning entries can be viewed at http://www.lmc.org/page/1/MFAD-JanFeb2017.jsp.

The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through effective advocacy, expert analysis, trusted guidance and collective action. For more information visit www.lmc.org.