Cambridge Christian School teams earn wins

Cambridge Christian School girls basketball wins thriller

It came right down to the wire, but in the end, the Cambridge Christian School Warriors came out with the win. Emma Pankan looks to Seble Swenson as she passes the ball against South Metro on Feb. 6. Photos by Mike Bleninger

On Feb. 6, the Warriors girls basketball team hosted the South Metro Huskies in an offensive thriller.

The girls jumped out ahead from the start, but were never comfortable, as the Huskies stayed on their tail.

At the end of the first half, the girls were leading 19-14. This five point lead was one of the largest all game. The second half action picked up right where the first half left off.

The Warriors were doing their best to extend the lead, but nothing seemed to propel them ahead of their opponent. They were pushed up until the final buzzer in a game that displayed their will to win.

When the game finally ended, the Warriors took home the win, 45-41. There were several eye opening performances form the girls during their tight win.

Julia Newton stole the show with her double-double featuring 10 points and 14 rebounds. Right on her heals was teammate Kristina Gerard, who also finished with 10 points.

Seble Swenson was huge on defense during the win. She posted a jaw dropping nine steals. While also contributing nine points, she was close to an impressive double-double.

The girls will get plenty of time to rest up for the next game, as they will wait more than a week to play. There next contest comes on Feb. 20, when they hit the road to take on Immanuel at Immanuel Lutheran in Mankato.

Cambridge Christian School Warriors dominate

The Cambridge Christian School Warriors boys basketball team found a much needed win. On Feb. 6, the boys hosted the South Metro Huskies. Junior Trevor Martens fights through traffic to pull down the rebound against South Metro on Feb. 6.

The first half of the game was tightly contested as both teams traded baskets. At the end of the first half, the Warriors saw themselves ahead 16-13

Knowing a three-point lead would not be enough of a cushion, the boys’ came out on fire in the second half.

The Warriors held the Huskies to 16 points in the second half, while going on to score 25. The second half rout ended the game 41-29 in favor of the Warriors.

Junior Trevor Martens lead the way for his team on offense and defense. Martens was a force in the low post, racking up 14 total rebounds. He also led his teams scoring effort with 12 points.

Junior Jacob Tschumper was all over the court, and had a big day for the Warriors as well. He posted nine points and rebounds, falling just one shy in each category for a double-double.

The boys’ next game will be on Feb. 14 when they host Willmar.