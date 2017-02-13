2017-2018 kindergarten parent informational meetings

Cambridge-Isanti Schools is excited to meet you as they prepare to welcome next year’s kindergartners. Come and learn about the kindergarten enrollment options that Cambridge-Isanti Schools has to offer.

Families have the option to enroll in Cambridge or Isanti based schools and may choose a traditional or year round school calendar option.

Their kindergarten parent informational sessions will help you determine the option that best fits your child’s needs as you learn about Cambridge Primary School, Isanti Primary School and School For All Seasons. This is a great opportunity to ask questions and receive answers.

Parents may attend either session regardless of where they may enroll their kindergartners in Cambridge-Isanti Schools for the 2017-2018 school year.

Sessions will be held Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Isanti Primary School at 7 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 27, at Cambridge Primary School at

7 p.m.

Direct questions to primary school principals:

• Rhonda Malecha, Cambridge Primary School, 763-691-6502 or [email protected]

• Shane Dordal, Isanti Primary School, 763-691-8701, [email protected]

• Mark Ziebarth, School For All Seasons, 763-552-8801, [email protected]