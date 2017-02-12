Isanti County Bikeways and Trails master plan community meetings

Isanti County Parks requests valuable input and feedback from the community in their Bikeways and Trails Master Plan process.

They will be working in a workshop-type format to define opportunities and constraints for a comprehensive trail plan that will be used to prioritize, fund and implement trails throughout the county.

Three meetings are planned and they will cover the same information at each meeting so attend any and all that are convenient for you. The meetings are planned for the following locations and times:

Feb. 15, 7 p.m., Cambridge City Hall.

Feb. 16, Noon, Braham Community Center.

Feb. 22, 7 p.m., Isanti City Hall Council Chambers.

Refer to the Isanti County Parks website for more information at www.co.isanti.mn.us/isanti/departments/parks-and-recreation/bike-isanti-county.

Bring your ideas and they look forward to seeing you at one or all of the meetings.