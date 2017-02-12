Free writing workshop on understanding conflict in a novel

What is conflict? Simply put, it’s the glue that holds the story together and keeps people turning the pages.

Join the Northern Lights Writers for a power-packed presentation on what constitutes great conflict, why it is essential to your plot and how you can use it to make your novel not just a good story, but a great book that will appeal to readers.

The workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Giese Memorial Library, 26855 Forest Blvd., Wyoming.

At 8:30 a.m., a pre-meeting breakfast (for those who want to meet other writers and share lively writing-related chat) will be held at the Village Inn, Interstate 35 and East Viking Boulevard, Wyoming.

Northern Lights Writers, Chapter No. 199 of Romance Writers of America, originated in 2002 and is a group of dedicated newcomers as well as multi-published members in various genres who provide mentoring and industry updates. They offer craft workshops, guest speakers and critiques, but more importantly, supports and encourages its members on the path to publication. Must be 18 or older to attend.