Cambridge receives Water Fluoridation Quality Award

Accepting the Water Fluoridation Quality Award are Public Works-Utilities Director Todd Schwab, Deb Marlton, Matt

Hollingsworth with son Gavin, John Bergloff, Robert Bredeson, Cambridge Mayor Marlys Palmer, Ted Knudson, Casey Edblad and Luke Fedor. Photo by Rachel Kytonen

The Minnesota Department of Health recently announced the city of Cambridge has earned a Water Fluoridation Quality Award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the year 2015.

The city celebrated the achievement during the Cambridge City Council meeting on Feb. 6.

“This is a national award,” said Cambridge Mayor Marlys Palmer. “Over the years, we have received a lot of awards but most of them are for recognition in the state of Minnesota. But this is a national award, and I could not be more proud of our public works department, utilities director and every person that works in that department.”

Public Works-Utilities Director Todd Schwab noted the city has received the award four different times over the years.

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay. The award recognizes those communities that achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2015.

“We will absolutely never lose sight of this, and this is a priority item for our utilities department,” Palmer said. “We appreciate each and every one of you in our public works department, and what you each do for the city of Cambridge and all our citizens.”

For 2015, a total of 1510 public water systems in 30 states received the awards, including 105 of a possible 967 communities in Minnesota.

“We can be proud that in Minnesota, communities are employing this effective health measure,” said Merry Jo Thoel, state oral health program director. “Studies show that fluoridation prevents tooth decay in all age groups, not just in children. So it is very important that communities continue to maintain their fluoridation levels.”

Community water fluoridation has been recognized by CDC as one of the 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. CDC recommends water fluoridation as a safe, effective, and inexpensive method of preventing tooth decay. In fact, every $1 invested in fluoridation saves at least $38 in cost for dental treatment.