Artist funding opportunities available

The East Central Regional Arts Council is pleased to announce to artists of all ages within Region 7E (the Minnesota counties of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine) that the next deadline to apply for funding is March 1, 2017. Funding is available for two programs for artists.

• ECRAC/McKnight Fellowship Program:

The Fellowship Program is designed to recognize, reward, and encourage outstanding professional artists. These Fellowships will allow artists to set aside time to work, purchase supplies and materials, undertake advanced study (not related to a degree) or to pursue other artistic career goals. Three $7,000 Fellowships are available. The annual deadline is March 1.

• ECRAC K-12 Student Scholarship Program:

Scholarship funding up to $500 is available for specific art learning projects or programs for students currently in grades K-12. Annual deadline is March 1. Grant applicants requesting grant writing consultation or wanting more information regarding arts grant programs can contact the ECRAC office by phone at 320-396-2337, and by email at info@ecrac.org.

Additional information regarding these funding opportunities and all online application forms can be found at the ECRAC website: http://www.ecrac.org/grants, or by visiting the ECRAC office located at 112 Main Ave. S., Braham.

For more information, call 320-396-2337, ext 2, or email grantinfo@ecrac.org. These activities are made possible with funds provided by The McKnight Foundation and also by the voters of Minnesota thanks to legislative appropriations from the general fund.