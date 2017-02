All adults and seniors are invited to a delicious dinner and program at Stanchfield Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. Come for a relaxing evening of good food and fellowship.

The event is free; an offering will be received. Call the church and leave a message at 320-396-3391 with your reservation and number attending.

The church is located at 38850 Midway St. NE, Stanchfield. Facilities are handicap accessible. More information at www.stanchfieldbaptist.com.