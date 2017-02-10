Two new prosecutors join Isanti County Attorney’s Office

Two new attorneys looking to make a positive difference in the community have started working in the Isanti County Attorney’s Office.

Joel Whitlock started in the attorney’s office on Oct. 17 and Annalise Backstrom started on Jan. 23. They are both assistant county attorneys under the supervision of Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad. Isanti County Attorney Jeff Edblad (right) has recently

welcomed Joel Whitlock and Annalise Backstrom as assistant county attorneys in the Isanti County Attorney’s Office. Photo by Rachel Kytonen

Whitlock attended Bethel College and earned his law degree in 2011 from the University of St. Thomas. Backstrom attended Hamline University and earned her law degree in 2014 from the William Mitchell College of Law.

Backstrom grew up with a lawyer in her family.

“I’ve grown up with a lawyer in my life,” Backstrom said. “I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, but then in college I decided becoming a lawyer was a career path I wanted to take. I knew I wanted to go into criminal law and become a prosecutor. It was something I felt I would be good at and something I was interested in.”

Whitlock had always been interested in becoming a lawyer.

“I’ve had a number of job opportunities and experiences, but law was always in the back of my mind,” Whitlock said. “Through different opportunities I realized I wanted to attend law school, and I did want to work as a prosecutor.”

Edblad was impressed with the initiative displayed by both Backstrom and Whitlock.

“Two years prior to Annalise starting in this office, she sent me an email as a recent law school graduate asking to meet with me for an informational interview and discuss any possible opportunities for her,” Edblad said. “That really impressed me.

“One year before Joel started, he introduced himself to me at a gathering for the Minnesota County Attorneys Association and talked to me about the things he knew were going on in Isanti County and a desire to transition into the Isanti County Attorney’s Office.

“The fact that both Joel and Annalise reached out and made contact with me was very significant, as well as their ambition and willingness to pursue their careers as a public servant,” Edblad added.

Prior to joining Isanti County, Backstrom most recently worked in Arizona for a couple of years as a prosecuting attorney.

“Things are very different here,” Backstrom said. “It’s been an adjustment, but I’ve liked it so far. And everyone in this office has been very welcoming.”

Backstrom handles misdemeanor cases for Isanti County, such as traffic crimes and domestics, and also gross misdemeanor DWIs.

“I’ve been getting some very good experience since joining Isanti County,” Backstrom said. “Eventually I would like to take on some felony cases. I really want to learn everything I possibly can.”

Whitlock previously worked in Nobles County for two years prior to joining Isanti County.

“Everything is going very well here,” Whitlock said. “I really enjoyed my time in Nobles County and everyone I worked with, but this switch to Isanti County made sense for my family. The size and location is more fitting for us, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here so far.”

Whitlock handles gross misdemeanor and felony cases for Isanti County.

“I’m doing exactly what I want to be doing and it’s a very nice and rewarding experience, and I hope to have a long career ahead of me,” Whitlock said. “You never know what opportunities might be headed your way, and I’m currently where I want to be.”

Edblad has been impressed with Whitlock and Backstrom since they joined the attorney’s office.

“They both have a knowledgeable background and talent working as prosecutors and ensuring the public safety of the community and doing the right thing on behalf of the people of Isanti County,” Edblad said. “I look forward to working with both of them for many years to come.”

Backstrom is becoming more familiar with the community.

“I’m enjoying this opportunity because I’m getting to be a part of making the community a better and safer place,” Backstrom said. “Even though we represent the prosecution, we do try to help the defendants as much as we can, as well as the victims. I enjoy interacting with all different kinds of people, whether it’s the victim, the defendant’s attorney, law enforcement, etc.”

Whitlock takes pride in his position as an assistant county attorney.

“I know I have the best job out there,” Whitlock said. “My main responsibility every day is to do the right thing. The work here is pretty interesting and my hope and desire is to make a difference in the community in a positive way and keep going even where things can be difficult.”

During her free time, Backstrom enjoys spending time with her friends and family and singing karaoke. She currently lives in the Twin Cities.

Whitlock is married and has three young sons. When he’s not working, he also enjoys spending time with friends and family and spending time outdoors. He and his family currently live in the Twin Cities area, but have plans to move closer to the Cambridge area.