Isanti County Sports Recap

Cambridge-Isanti Wrestling

The season came right down to the wire, but in the end, the Cambridge-Isanti wrestling team came up just shy of their goal.

This season was about defending their Mississippi 8 Conference title, and the boys came so close to doing just that.

After defeating M8 rival Big Lake on Feb. 3, the boys moved to a 4-1 conference record. Even after the big win however, 4-1 was only good for second-place as St. Francis took home the conference title. The team finished 19-6 overall, and are currently ranked 12 in the state for “large school” wrestling.

Cambridge-Isanti Gymnastics

The Cambridge-Isanti gymnasts have been on fire all season, and with only one regular season meet to go, they look poised for a big finish.

The girls have been outscoring opponents by a large margin, thanks to the well-rounded nature of their competitors. The Bluejackets have found ways to dominate all of their events this season and it has shown.

Currently undefeated in Mississippi 8 Conference meets, the girls are a shoe-in to take home the conference title.

Their final regular season met, was a conference showdown with Princeton on Feb. 7. Due to deadline, the Isanti County News will post results from this meet in a later issue.

The next big meet for the girls will be the Section 7AA Championships, Feb. 18, in Forest Lake. If the girls can continue their impressive run, they should be able to sweep by the competition and head into the state meet with ease. Cambridge-Isanti’s Alyson Niebur chases the puck on Feb. 3 at home versus St. Francis. Photos by Mike Bleninger

Cambridge-Isanti Girls Hockey

In a quiet end to the season, the Bluejacket girls hockey team came out with a win. On Feb. 3, the girls hosted St. Francis for a Mississippi 8 Conference matchup.

After two scoreless periods, the girls needed to find a spark in order to get the final win to send them above .500 for the season.

That spark came late in the third period, as freshman Madelyn Skelton found the back of the net to give them a 1-0 lead. The Saints never found an answer to Skelton’s lone goal, and the girls skated off with a win.

The win moves the team to 13-12 on the season. The program has begun to move in the right direction, as this season is an improvement on last year’s 11-12-1 finish.

The girls finished with a few players finishing near the top of the conference on the stat sheet. Alyson Niebur finished the season with 22 goals, good for third in the conference. Teammate Madelyn Skelton was right on her heals after a hot streak to end the year, finishing with 19 goals. Niebur, who also finished with 17 assists, finished fourth overall in the M8 Conference with 39 points.

The girls will begin their section playoff run on Feb. 9 in Andover. Faceoff for the section game in Andover is 7 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti Boys Hockey

The Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team remembers the taste of victory after snapping their four-game losing streak.

On Feb. 4, the boys hosted Chisago Lakes in an overtime thriller. Chisago started the scoring in the first period, and it took the Bluejackets until the second to answer. Heading into the third-period, the teams were tied 1-1. Cambridge-Isanti’s Austin Schlenker looks for an open skater against Chisago Lakes Feb. 4.

With hardly even one minute going by, Chisago Lakes found the back of the net. They carried the lead until five minutes remained on the clock. Then, senior Peyton Treichel found the goal and sent the Bluejackets into overtime.

Overtime remained uneventful for the first few minutes. Then around seven minutes in, Austin Schlenker struck gold and scored the game winning goal.

The boys had not won a game since Jan. 21, and move to 7-14-1 on the season. The Bluejackets next game will be on the road on Feb. 11 when they take on M8 rival North Branch.

Cambridge-Isanti Boys Basketball

The Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team knows how to keep it close. With the largest margin in their last three games being six points, it is always a nail bitter.

On Feb. 4, the Bluejackets traveled to St. Francis for a Mississippi 8 Conference showdown.

The boys lead the first half 27-22, but could not rest heading into the second. The teams traded shots right up to the final buzzer. When the game ended, it was C-I that came out ahead, 55-50. The win moves the boys to 5-13 overall on the season. Their next game will be a Mississippi 8 Conference match when the boys travel to Monticello on Feb. 9. That game tips off at 7:15 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti Girls Basketball

The Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball season took another blow with their most recent loss.

On Feb. 4, the girls traveled to St. Francis for some Mississippi 8 basketball. This match did not end in their favor however, as they were taken down 52-36.

The team failed to get anything going on offense, as they were held under 20 points in both halves. Senior Captain Lanie Cox, who is averaging 15.5 points per game this season, was held to only six against their conference rival. The loss sends the girls record to 4-16 on the season, and they still have six games on the schedule.

Their next match will be at home, as they host M8 rival Monticello on Feb. 10. The game tips off at 7:15 p.m.

Braham Boys Basketball

The Braham boys basketball team continued their hot streak with a couple of big wins.

On Feb. 2, the boys traveled to Aitkin, where they played spoiler for the home team. It was a close contest, but the Bombers were able to return home victorious after the 65-61 win.

On Feb. 6, the boys returned home for some more Great River Conference basketball, as they hosted East Central.

Reminiscent of their last meeting, the boys took the win in blowout fashion. They nearly doubled their opponent’s points, with a final score of 83-44. The recent wins move the Bombers to 10-3 in Great River Conference play, only three games behind undefeated Hinckley-Finlayson.

They may have to settle for a second-place conference finish however, as they only have one remaining conference game.

The boys are 12-7 on the season after a shaky start. They have six games left on their schedule, and this is certainly a program that knows the importance of a strong finish heading into the playoffs.

Braham Girls Basketball Braham’s Hannah Cornelius dribbles the ball down the court on Feb. 3.

The Braham girls basketball team has started to string together a few wins as the season comes to an end.

The girls took home the win, in not one, but two recent Great River Conference games.

On Feb. 3, they hosted Aitkin, and got their revenge. After losing to their rival earlier in the season, the girls found a way to come out on top. They sent Aitkin home with a 58-45 loss.

On Feb. 6, they traveled to Onamia. Much like earlier this season, the Bombers took care of business and went home with a 69-55 win. The recent wins have moved the girls to 8-5 in conference play, and 11-9-1 overall. While it may be impossible to catch up to undefeated Rush City, the girls can still fight for a top three finish in the Great River Conference.

Their next game will Feb. 9, when they hit the road to take on Isle. That game tips off at 6 p.m.