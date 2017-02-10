Braham Jazz Band Valentine’s Dessert Concert

The Braham Area High School Jazz Band will present its annual Valentine’s Dessert Concert on Monday, Feb. 13.

The concert will be held in C100 at the High School and will begin at 8 p.m. Admission is $5 and includes a piece of cheesecake and coffee or punch with live music provided by the Jazz Band.

The band will play a variety of swing, rock, and ballads including “It Had to Be You,” “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Linus and Lucy,” and “Vehicle.”

Seating is limited. To reserve a seat, contact Bryan Johnson at 320-396-5233 or by email at bryanjohnson@braham.k12.mn.us.