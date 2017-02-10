Braham Hall of Fame seeks nominations

Nominations are being accepted for the 2017 induction into the Braham Hall of Fame, with Feb. 24 set as the deadline.

A nominee can fit one of three categories: At Large (any community member making significant contributions to Braham High School and-or Braham community); Athletic/Fine Arts Participant (must be a Braham graduate and be out of school at least seven years); or Coach/Director (past or present in District 314).

To nominate a candidate, list his or her name, mailing address, accomplishments and contributions and send the letter to Edie Kaunonen, Braham Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 101, Braham, MN 55006 by Feb. 24.

The nominator must also enclose a brief paragraph giving their reasons for your nomination, and must also include your name, address and telephone number.