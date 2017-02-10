Adyline V. Nelson

Adyline Victorine Nelson, 89, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at GracePointe Crossing Gables West.

She was born in Princeton, Minnesota on September 16, 1927 to George C. and Mary Ellen (Baker) Hastings, the youngest of six children. The family moved to Wisconsin for a short time, before moving to the Mille Lacs area. From there they moved to the Iron Range, where she attended Greenway Coleraine High School. Because the family moved so often, she was unable to reach graduation, though it was always her desire. Later she lived with a brother in Oregon, where she worked for Western Union. Returning to Grand Rapids, MN and a few years later she moved to Minneapolis. She worked and attended the Minnesota School of Business. She was a successful business woman before the age of 25.

While in Minneapolis she met and married Melvin Nelson and to this union, six sons were born. The family moved to the Day area in 1961 and in 1965 moved to Cambridge. At age 39 and six sons later, Adyline earned her GED at St. Cloud, which she was very proud of.

Starting as a teenager, and through the years, as a freelance writer, she wrote human interest material (sometimes to pay the rent), also speeches for high school, college graduates and other honorees. In 1971 she started work for the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department, retiring in 1991. She had an inner love for Isanti County and its great people.

After retiring she did tutoring and volunteering. She enjoyed growing herbs and flowers, writing, reading, but most of all she loved the time spent with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers Wayne, Ervin, Harold and Elwood; and sister Violet.

Adyline is survived by her sons Rolland (Jo) of Isanti, Gary (Wendy) of Mora, Barry (Kelly) of Ocala, FL, Bruce (Rhonda) of Rush City, Robert (Lori) of Cambridge, Charles of Oak Grove, 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren with two more on the way, as well as other relatives and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements are with the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.