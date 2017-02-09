On the Go upcoming events

Knit-Crochet Night

Thursday, Feb. 9: All are welcome to join for a knit-crochet night from 6-8 p.m. at the Cambridge Yarn Store, 222 S. Ashland St. Classes offered every Thursday night.

Suicide Survivor Group

Thursday, Feb. 9: Suicide Survivor Group, come let’s talk about it. The group meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at Immannuel Lutheran Church of Brunswick, 2088 Highway 70, Mora (three blocks off Highways 65 and 70). For more information contact Joan at 952-393-0201.

Knit & Crochet Meeting

Saturday, Feb. 11: The ladies of Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti invite interested knitters or crochet enthusiasts of all ages to come to their monthly meeting, which is held on the second Saturday of each month, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Embroidery & Ink on Main Street in Isanti. A ministry that started with offering baptismal blankets to its members expanded to prayer shawls and lap blankets which are given to those in the military, homebound or other people in need. There is yarn available to use. The group is also expanding to include quilters. For more information or directions, contact Debbie Bray at 763-444-8303 or the church office, 763-444-9201.

Cambridge Firefighters Gun Raffle

Saturday, Feb. 11: The Cambridge Firefighters Relief Association will host its 9th annual Gun Raffle at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Cambridge, 505 Spirit River Drive (County Road 70). Cash bar opens at 4 p.m. Chicken & BBQ Ribs Dinner starts at 5 p.m. Cost is $10 for dinner; $5 for half dinner. Gun Raffle tickets are $5 per ticket. Drawing at 9 p.m. Tickets available from any Cambridge firefighter or by calling Dave at 763-286-8004, Cory at 612-961-0351 or Corey at 763-843-6094.

Valentines Dinner and Dance

Saturday, Feb. 11: A Valentines Dinner and Dance will be held from 5-9 p.m. at the Braham Event Center. There is an $8 entrance fee per person and $6 meal cost per person. Families welcome. Dance to the music of Ed Pangerl and friends.

Cash Bingo

Sunday, Feb. 12: The Christ the King Knights of Columbus, Council No. 12813 is sponsoring Cash Bingo at 2 p.m. in the Catholic Parish Hall on Fern Street in Cambridge. Win a ham as a door prize. They will also serve Pizza. Free-will donation for the pizza. All proceeds will go to help their Council fund community and Parish projects.

PFLAG Event

Sunday, Feb. 12: East Central MN PFLAG is offering a movie free of charge, open to the public, at the Braham Event Center at 2 p.m. The movie is “Transamerica.” It stars Felicity Huffman, and is a comedy about a transgender woman who learns she has a son a week before she is due to have her final sex change surgery. After she bails him out of jail, they travel across the country. The movie is rated “R.” Doors open at 1:45 p.m. Pop, coffee and treats available for purchase.

Financial Peace University

Sunday, Feb. 12: The community is invited to Dave Ramsey’s nine-week Financial Peace University classes beginning 7 p.m. Feb. 12, hosted by River of Life Church at 150 Birch St. N. Suite 170 in Cambridge across from MinnCo Credit Union and next to Sunshine Printing.

Newcomers and Friends

Monday, Feb. 13: All newcomers to the area are welcome to join at Perkin’s in Cambridge at 10 a.m. for coffee and friendship. They will have information on all that is available in the area and will be planning their next activity-outing. This is a fun group of women and some wonderful new friendships have come out of this group.

Alcohol Chemical Treatment Series

Monday, Feb. 13: The Alcohol Chemical Treatment Series of Deliverance will meet from 7-8 p.m. every Monday at The Journey New Life Church, 145 Second Ave. SE, Cambridge. A.C.T.S. is a self-help holistic educational approach to fighting addictions. All are welcome. For more information contact Eric Dewey at 763-744-7609.

Parkinson’s Support Group

Wednesday, Feb. 15: Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. at GracePointe Crossing Gables East, 548 First Ave. W., Cambridge. Individuals with Parkinson’s Disease, their families, friends and caregivers are invited to attend.

Friends of Isanti Library Used Book Sale

Feb. 17-18: Join the Friends of the Isanti Area Library at their annual Used Book Sale on Friday, Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Junction Bowl, 123 Cajima St. NE in Isanti (763-444-9100). Most hardcover and paperback books will be 25 cents. DVD’s, CD’s, and audiobooks will also be available. Special feature will be book signings by local authors on both days.

Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution

Saturday, Feb. 18: Ruby’s Pantry Food Distribution will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti (formerly Elim Baptist), 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-10:30 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. Bring boxes or baskets to carry home the food. There are no income or residency requirements. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.

Cabin Fever Art Show & Sale

Sunday, Feb. 19: GracePointe Crossing and Cambridge Center for the Arts are hosting the Cabin Fever Art Show and Sale featuring local and metro artists at Mill Ridge Terrace, 235 Fern St. N., Cambridge. Many mediums will be featured including pottery, etchings, paintings, and jewelry to name a few. Open to the public, this sale begins at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. Choose a great gift for someone special, or just come over and appreciate the art.

Open Studio

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Join fellow artists in a non-competitive, relaxed and people friendly atmosphere to work on your own art with your own supplies from 9 a.m. to noon. No instruction. All mediums are welcome. If using oils, use odorless turpentine and bring a table cover. Snacks are welcome. This is a great way to meet other artists and enjoy getting to know each other. No registration necessary, you may come at any time. No charge. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge. Info: 763-552-0320.

Writers Group

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Open to all writers of all levels and you may join this group at any time. Informal and friendly, they meet regularly every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., City Center Mall. More info: barb.ccfa.writers@gmail.com or 763-552-0320.

Life Drawing

Friday, Feb. 24: Open to everyone from 9 a.m. to noon. No advance registration needed. Members: $10, Non-Members $12; Student Rate, $5. Cambridge Center for the Arts hosts “Life Drawing” with a clothed model. Practice up on your skills while enjoying the camaraderie of other artists. This is a relaxed and fun session, so feel free to bring goodies to share. There is no instruction. Bring your own drawing materials. Fees pay the model. You may sign up and pay in advance online at cambridgecenterforthearts.org. Cambridge Center for the Arts, 140 Buchanan St. N., 763-552-0320.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Friday, Feb. 24: An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at Wal-Mart in Cambridge, 2101 Second Ave. SE. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org for more information.

Preschool Carnival at Building Blocks for Life

Saturday, Feb. 25: All are welcome to join for carnival games, face painting, minnow races, balloon animals, corn dogs and lots more. Tour the Building Blocks for Life Preschool and meet their teachers. Carnival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for ages 2-5. Located at Christ Lutheran Church, 1 mile east of Cambridge on Highway 95. For more information call 763-689-2230.