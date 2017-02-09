Local author to hold book signing for ‘Operation Mermaid’

Joseph McGarry, an author living in Isanti, will be having a book signing for his debut novel, “Operation Mermaid: The Project Kraken Incident,” at Cafe Genevieve’s in Isanti (the former site of The Green Table) on Saturday, Feb. 11, from noon to 2 p.m. Joseph McGarry

He will also talk about his experience attending NC Mermania in Greensboro, North Carolina, from Jan. 19-22.

His novel is published by Lulu. It is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, from Ingram distributors and from the publisher at lulu.com. He will also be selling autographed copies at the event.

He was also be on a panel to discuss tax tips for mermaids.

Novel Synopsis:

It is May 2026 when a strange anomaly transforms thousands of women around the world into mermaids. As Homeland Security agents begin investigating, they record their observations in a classified United States government report.

There is no question that Operation Mermaid, originally founded in 1949, is back in full swing. Days later as several mermaids practice swimming in the open water, one finds a relic inside a shipwreck. Inside are plans for an abandoned Cold War era weapon known as Project Kraken. As a scientist’s true identity is revealed, a Second

Transformation rocks the world, increasing the size and scope of the mermaid population once again.

As relationships change between mermaids, sirens, and the government, only time will tell if a worldwide disaster has been averted. In this intriguing science fiction tale, the lives of newly-initiated mermaids are intertwined with a failed Cold War project, leaving government agents to solve a complex puzzle.