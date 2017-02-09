Jeannie Winselman and Audrey Clough

SAC’s Enrichment Center

Valentine’s Day is for everyone. It is all about love and romance. But, many seniors are widowed or living alone. Finding a special way to show them some extra love on Valentine’s Day can make a big difference.

There are many ways to bring happiness to seniors on Valentine’s Day. Some ideas to fill their day with extra love include:

• Have flowers delivered.

• Bake a special treat and share it with them.

• Frame an old photo of you with your senior and tell them how much they mean to you.

• Share a special breakfast or lunch with them.

• Continue a tradition they may have shared with their late spouse or other family members, such as going to a movie.

• Make them homemade valentines and deliver them in person.

Just spending time with a senior citizen can add happiness to their Valentine’s Day that may otherwise been lonely. Use this holiday to express love and support, and to let them know what their love means to others. Happy Valentine’s Day.

SAC’s Friendship Cafe will be celebrating Valentine’s Day on Feb. 12 with a special lunch and activities including Valentine’s trivia and coloring valentines. Hope you can join us.

Weekly Activities

Thursday, Feb. 9:

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking Wellness.

• Noon – “500” Cards.

Friday, Feb. 10:

• Friday Breakfast is open from 7:30-9:30 a.m.

• Friendship Cafe lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Footcare – call Linda for an appointment. 612-202-1589.

Monday, Feb. 13:

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9:30 a.m. – Wellness Walking.

• 1 p.m. – Bridge.

Tuesday, Feb. 14:

• 10 a.m. – Adult Coloring.

• 10 a.m. – Knit & Stitch.

• 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Happy Valentine’s Celebration at Friendship Cafe.

• Noon – “Hand and Foot” Cards.

Wednesday, Feb. 15:

• 8:30 a.m. – Morning Stretch.

• 9 a.m. – Cribbage.

• 1 p.m. – Genealogy.

Thursday, Feb. 16:

• 9:30 a.m. – Walking.

• Noon – “500” cards.

Upcoming Events

• Tuesday, Feb. 14: Valentine’s Celebration at the Friendship Cafe. Entree: Chicken Kiev with rice Pilaf, Green Salad, Vegetable Medley and Boston Cream Cake. Cost is $8. Reservations are not necessary, but appreciated.

• Our Norway trip (Aug. 17-29) is reaching capacity with only three seats remaining. This 13-day trip is the perfect combination of spectacular Norwegian scenery local delicacies, incredible venues and centrally located upscale hotels. Memories will last a lifetime as we explore the best parts of Oslo, Bergen and the Fjords of Norway. If you are interested in a brochure with daily itinerary, a registration form or a general informational letter, call the center at 763-689-6555 and ask for Jeannie or Audrey. If you have questions regarding the trip itself, call Sandie at 763-706-7562.

• Also offered is a 10-day motor coach trip, July 13-22, to the beautiful Colorado Rockies. Savor every minute as we “ride the rails” on five separate and very historic trains. Highlights include Garden of the Gods, Pike’s Peak and a wonderful tour of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Also including is the Royal Gorge, Monument Valley, Durango, the Silver Dollar Highway and the Black Canyon of the Gunnison. Our train rides are all day trips with the majority of the time being motor coach travel. Make the beautiful Colorado Rockies a part of your summer fun and adventure. You can pick up a brochure and registration form at SAC’s, or they are happy to mail these documents to you. Call Sandie at 763-706-7562 with any questions. Reservations are due by April 1.

• Wednesday, March 15: DayTrippers production in Bloomington, “Wife Begins at Forty.” It’s a laugh-a-minute farcical evening when housewife Linda fans the flames of passion with her mild-mannered, ordinary husband, George. Throw in the assistance of their fun-loving neighbors Roger and Betty, along with George’s live-in father Bernard and their independent son Leonard – and you have the formula for a belly rolling good time. Leave at 10:45 a.m. from the Center and return by 5 p.m. Price is $50 which includes meal, transportation and ticket. Look on our webpage sacsmn.org for more information. We only have six spaces available so call soon.