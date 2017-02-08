Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ISANTI
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 30-PR-17-13
Estate of
LEONARD A. NOLDEN,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedents Will, dated August 28, 1981, (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Christine Marie Schauer, whose address is 4049 Van Buren Street N.E., Columbia Heights, MN 55421 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: January 27, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Hon. James E. Dehn,
Judge
Tracy Gullerud,
Court Administrator
/s/ Gwen Williams,
Probate Registrar
Attorney for Personal Representative
Richard S. Eskola
4200 Central Avenue N.E.
Columbia Heights, MN, 55421
Attorney License No: 123699
Telephone: (763) 788-0561
FAX: (763) 781-3453
Email: eskolalaw@aol.com
Published in the
Isanti County News
February 8, 15, 2017
651016