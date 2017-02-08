Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ISANTI

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 30-PR-17-13

Estate of

LEONARD A. NOLDEN,

Decedent

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedents Will, dated August 28, 1981, (Will), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Christine Marie Schauer, whose address is 4049 Van Buren Street N.E., Columbia Heights, MN 55421 as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 27, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Hon. James E. Dehn,

Judge

Tracy Gullerud,

Court Administrator

/s/ Gwen Williams,

Probate Registrar

Attorney for Personal Representative

Richard S. Eskola

4200 Central Avenue N.E.

Columbia Heights, MN, 55421

Attorney License No: 123699

Telephone: (763) 788-0561

FAX: (763) 781-3453

Email: eskolalaw@aol.com

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 8, 15, 2017

651016