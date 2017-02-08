Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ISANTI
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 30-PR-17-5
Estate of:
James Edward Erickson,
Decedent
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of a personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Kelly Jansson, whose address is 2206 Swallow Lane NW, Buffalo, MN 55313, as personal representative of the Estate of the above-named Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative, and the personal representative is empowered to fully administer the estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of her letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute real estate, unless objections thereto are filed with the Court (pursuant to Section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders.
Notice is hereby given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated: January 27, 2017
/s/ Gwene Williams
Registrar
Tracy Gullerud
Court Administrator
Attorney for Applicant
CROSBY & WESTBROCK LLC
Alexander A. Crosby,
MN# 0386625
91 Snelling Avenue N., Ste. 120
St. Paul, MN 55104
(651) 493-0097 (telephone)
(651) 318-3634 (facsimile)
acrosby@crosbywestbrock.com
Published in the
Isanti County News
February 8, 15, 2017
649731