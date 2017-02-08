Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF ISANTI

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 30-PR-17-5

Estate of:

James Edward Erickson,

Decedent

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of a personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Kelly Jansson, whose address is 2206 Swallow Lane NW, Buffalo, MN 55313, as personal representative of the Estate of the above-named Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative, and the personal representative is empowered to fully administer the estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of her letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute real estate, unless objections thereto are filed with the Court (pursuant to Section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders.

Notice is hereby given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: January 27, 2017

/s/ Gwene Williams

Registrar

Tracy Gullerud

Court Administrator

Attorney for Applicant

CROSBY & WESTBROCK LLC

Alexander A. Crosby,

MN# 0386625

91 Snelling Avenue N., Ste. 120

St. Paul, MN 55104

(651) 493-0097 (telephone)

(651) 318-3634 (facsimile)

acrosby@crosbywestbrock.com

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 8, 15, 2017

649731