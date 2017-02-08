Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF LOST WILL AND ORIGINAL CODICIL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ISANTI
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 30-PR-17-9
In Re: Estate of
Evelyn J. Hurwicz,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Isanti County Courthouse, 555 18th Avenue Southwest, Cambridge, MN 55008, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be a copy of the decedents Will dated September 27, 1995, and original Codicil dated December 4, 2007, and for the appointment of Maxim D. Hurwicz, whose address is 880 527th Circle, Stanchfield, MN 55080 as personal representative of the decedents estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedents estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: January 27, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ James E. Dehn
Judge of District Court
Tracy Gullerud
Court Administrator
By: Beverly Harren
Jayne Kuhar
MN# 58865
431 South 7th Street
2444 Centre Village
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Telephone: 612-333-3225
Facsimile: 612-342-2170
e-mail: JayneKuhar@aol.com
Published in the
Isanti County News
February 8, 15, 2017
649491