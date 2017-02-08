Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105273
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
January 25, 2006
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $366,937.50
MORTGAGOR(S): Beverly I Hollen, Surviving Joint Tenant
MORTGAGEE:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
SERVICER:
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed April 24, 2006, Isanti County Recorder, as Document Number 364527
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
The Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 34, Range 25
PROPERTY ADDRESS: 25920 Variolite St NW, Saint Francis, MN 55070
PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 12.016.0300
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Isanti
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:
$208,359.17
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 2, 2017, 10:00am
PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 2, 2018, or the next business day if February 2, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Dated: December 12, 2016
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
BY /s/
Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559
Diane F. Mach – 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X
Gary J. Evers – 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
Attorneys for Mortgagee
12550 West Frontage Road,
Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR
Published in the
Isanti County News
December 14, 21, 28, 2016, January 4, 11, 18, 2017
NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
The above referenced sale scheduled for February 2, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to February 21, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008.
Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by February 21, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
Dated: February 2, 2017.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Mortgagee
SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP
Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559
Diane F. Mach – 273788
Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778
Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X
Gary J. Evers – 0134764
Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X
12550 West Frontage Road,
Suite 200
Burnsville, MN 55337
(952) 831-4060
16-105273
Attorney for Mortgagee
Published in the
Isanti County News
February 8, 2017
650540