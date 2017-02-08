Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

16-105273

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

January 25, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $366,937.50

MORTGAGOR(S): Beverly I Hollen, Surviving Joint Tenant

MORTGAGEE:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

SERVICER:

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed April 24, 2006, Isanti County Recorder, as Document Number 364527

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 34, Range 25

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 25920 Variolite St NW, Saint Francis, MN 55070

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 12.016.0300

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Isanti

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE:

$208,359.17

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 2, 2017, 10:00am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 12 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 2, 2018, or the next business day if February 2, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: December 12, 2016

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

Isanti County News

December 14, 21, 28, 2016, January 4, 11, 18, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for February 2, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to February 21, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 2440 South Main Street, Cambridge, MN 55008.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by February 21, 2018. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: February 2, 2017.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Mortgagee

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 8, 2017

