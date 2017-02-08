Notice of Public Hearings – COUNTY OF ISANTI, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON INTENTION TO ISSUE GENERAL OBLIGATION CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN BONDS AND PROPOSAL TO ADOPT A CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN THEREFOR

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the County Board of the County of Isanti, Minnesota (the County), will meet on March 1, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Avenue Southwest, Cambridge, Minnesota, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing on (a) the intention to issue general obligation capital improvement plan bonds (the Bonds) in an amount not to exceed $1,400,000 and (b) the proposal to adopt a capital improvement plan (the CIP) therefor. The proceeds of the Bonds will be used to finance the acquisition of property for the public works facility, roof replacement at the County government center and jail, boiler replacement at the County jail, bullet resistant glass for the Court Administrators office, and elevator repairs at the Oakview human services facility, as described in the CIP, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 373.40.

If a petition requesting a vote on the issuance of the bonds is signed by voters equal to five (5) percent of the votes cast in the County in the last general election and is filed with the County within thirty (30) days after the public hearing, the Bonds may only be issued upon obtaining the approval of the majority of the voters voting on the question of issuing the Bonds.

Copies of the proposed CIP and resolution are on file and may be inspected at the Isanti County Government Center during normal business hours. All persons interested may appear and be heard at the time and place set forth above. Individuals unable to attend the public hearing can make written comment by writing to Kevin VanHooser, County Administrator, Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Avenue Southwest, Cambridge, Minnesota, 55008. Written comments must be received prior to the public hearing.

By order of the Isanti County Board of Commissioners this 1st day of February, 2017.

Kevin VanHooser

Isanti County Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 8, 2017

649656