Local artwork on display at Cabin Fever Art Show and Sale

A wide variety of artwork by local artists will be on display during the fourth Cabin Fever Art Show and Sale.

The Cabin Fever Art Show and Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Mill Ridge Terrace, 235 Fern St. N., Cambridge. There is no admission fee, and all are welcome to attend.

The event is held biannually and is sponsored by Cambridge Center for the Arts and GracePointe Crossing. Besides the art show, guests can enjoy listening to music and there will be refreshments available.

“This event started as a collaboration between Cambridge Center for the Arts and GracePointe Crossing as a way to get people out and about and experiencing new and different things,” said Julie Tooker, community relations director for GracePointe Crossing. “We thought an art show would be a great way to promote the talented artists we have in our community and also for our community members to experience a great art show and sale without having to travel to the Twin Cities.”

Tooker said around 20 artists will have their artwork on display, including graphite, photography, paintings, oils and watercolor, ceramics and pottery, jewelry and textiles. Tooker mentioned award-winning graphite artist Marilyn Cuellar will be a part of the show. A painting by Hager Studios.

“This show is a great way to bring everyone together, and families really enjoy coming together following church that morning,” Tooker said. “And our residents at GracePointe Crossing are also able to attend the show with their family members as well.”

Tooker said this year’s show will feature a new, young artist from the area who will be displaying her pottery for the first time.

“There is really something for everyone at this show, and during this time of year we really need something warm and exciting, and this show really does that,” Tooker said. “People are welcome to walk around and visit with the artists and also purchase artwork if they so desire. There is always great artwork for sale in a wide range of prices.”

Tooker mentioned a few residents who live on the GracePointe Crossing campus will also be a part of the show and have their artwork on display.

“We have a resident who is a painter, and some other residents will also bring their artwork as well,” Tooker said. “When people arrive, they will also receive a listing of all the participating artists, and no one has to rush through this art show. Everyone is welcome to take their time and visit with each artist if they so desire. The artists love talking about what they do and visiting with the guests.” Jewelry by Jennifer Kuehn.

Tooker said the next Cabin Fever Art Show and Sale will be held in 2019.

“We invite everyone to stop in and visit this year’s show,” Tooker said. “We receive a lot of positive feedback after each show from all the guests and the artists. This show is a great way to keep our community growing and bring us all closer together.”

For more information call 763-552-0320 or visit cambridgecenterforthearts.org.