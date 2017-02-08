Financial Statements – ISANTI COUNTY BUDGET SUMMARY DATA REPORT

The following is a summary of the operating budget for the 2017 fiscal year for Isanti County. The summary is published in accordance with Minn. Statutes 375.169. The detail of the County budget is on file in the County Administrators office at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge, Minnesota 55008 and may be reviewed during normal business hours.

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 8, 2017

650662

http://isanticountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/02/650662-1.pdf