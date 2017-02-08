County – ISANTI COUNTY, MINNESOTA

SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE ISANTI

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

Per Minnesota Statutes 375.12 Publication of Proceedings.

Meeting held on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. Government Center Boardroom

A detail of the entire minutes are available for public inspection in the Isanti County Administrators Office or by visiting our website at www.co.isanti.mn.us.

Members Present: Chairperson Turnquist; Commissioners Anderson, Morris, Oslund, Warring

Members Absent: None

Others Present: K VanHooser, J Edblad, C Struss, C Caulk, T Bergloff, P Messer, (Reporter: Blenenger, Stickels)

O0o Chairperson Turnquist convened the meeting and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance.

O0o Public Comment Session. A member of the public gave comment.

17/01-27 Morris/Warring to approve the agenda. Carried.

17/01-28 Oslund/Anderson to approve the minutes of the 1-3-2017 County Board meeting. Carried.

17/01-29 Oslund/Morris to approve the following utility permits: to Connexus Energy, Permit No. 17-01-01

for a buried electric line across CSAH 23; and to CenturyLink Permit No. 17-01-02 for a buried

fiber optic cable along CoRd. 34. Carried.

17/01-30 Anderson/Morris to approve payment to Northern Technology Initiative, dba GPS 45:93, for 2017

annual dues in the amount of $1,000.00. Carried.

17/01-31 Warring/Anderson to appoint R Schleif to the 2017 Extension Committee. Carried.

17/01-32 Warring/Anderson to appoint R Polzin to the 2017 Economic Development Authority Committee.

Carried.

17/01-33 Warring/Anderson to appoint M Pieper to the 2017 Water Plan Task Force Committee. Carried.

17/01-34 Anderson/Oslund to appoint Commissioner Morris to the Regional Forensic Lab Advisory

Committee. Carried.

17/01-35 Morris/Warring, to approve the following Personnel Committee Recommendation: to authorize

the Assessors office to hire a full-time Appraiser. Carried.

17/01-36 Oslund/Anderson to approve the following Personnel Committee Recommendation (on file).

Carried.

17/01-37 Warring/Morris to approve regular full-time status of M Hendrickson, Probation Officer, effective

12-6-2016. Carried.

17/01-38 Oslund/Warring to amend the County Board minutes 17/01-13 to read H Sward, Deputy

Auditor-Treasurer II Accounting Coordinator, effective 1-12-2017. Carried.

O0o Commissioners provided various committee reports.

O0o Kevin VanHooser, County Administrator, read the following published Public Hearing Notice into the record (on file).

17/01-39 Morris/Anderson to close the Public Hearing. Carried.

17/01-40 Morris/Oslund to approve the 2017 Isanti County Fee Schedule as presented (on file). Carried.

17/01-41 Warring/Anderson to approve Auditor warrants in the amount of $710,951.26, and to approve the

following Commissioner warrants:

Carried.

17/01-42 Oslund/Warring to approve the following ACCEPTANCE OF DONATION TO ISANTI COUNTY (on

file). Carried.

17/01-43 Morris/Anderson to approve the professional consulting services agreement between Isanti

County and Government Management Group. Carried.

17/01-44 Anderson/Oslund to approve the professional consulting services agreement between Isanti

County and Hildi, Inc., for the 2016 actuarial valuation report. Carried.

17/01-45 Morris/Anderson to approve a 2017 budget amendment for County Attorney in the amount of

$21,000.00. Carried.

17/01-46 Oslund/Warring to approve a 2017 budget amendment for Information Technology in the amount

of $27,083.00. Carried.

17/01-47 Morris/Oslund to approve the request to purchase one (1) 2017 Ford Expedition (on file). Carried.

17/01-48 Oslund/Warring to approve the request to purchase three (3) vehicles (on file). Carried.

17/01-49 Anderson/Warring to approve the request to purchase three (3) squad and body camera systems

(on file). Carried.

17/01-50 Oslund/Warring to approve payment to East Central Sanitation in the amount of $4200 for

materials recycled and marketed; further said funds to come from SCORE. Carried.

17/01-51 Morris/Anderson to approve regular status for H Nelson, Deputy Zoning Administrator, effective

1-5-2017. Carried.

17/01-52 Oslund/Anderson to approve the final plat for Meyer Tree Farm, located in Wyanett Township.

Carried.

PLANNING COMMISSION ACTIONS

O0o Organization nominations for 2017 (on file).

17/01-53 Warring/Oslund to approve the following Planning Commission Action #1 (on file). Carried.

O0o M Jensen, Isanti County Fiscal Supervisor, presented his agencys monthly financial report to the Board.

17/01-54 Morris/Oslund to ratify the hire of J Nordby, Office Support Specialist, effective January 19, 2017.

Carried.

O0o K Hansen, L Talberg, D Natzel, and M Liska, Family Services staff, gave a presentation on Chemical Dependency to the County Board.

O0o The Board was advised that the number of Income Maintenance cases as shown by the MAXIS system as of December 31, 2016, was 2,701.

17/01-55 Warring/Anderson to approve Family Services (Social Welfare Actions) and approve the following

claims:

Seventy-three (73) claims less than $2000 were approved totaling $38,044.34

Total Family Services $ 1,402,750.22

Carried.

17/01-56 Anderson/Oslund to ratify the hire of E Genadek, Administrative Assistant I, effective 1-23-2017.

Carried.

17/01-57 Morris/Oslund to adjourn (10:55 a.m.). Carried.

Kevin VanHooser, County Administrator

By: Sharon Katka, Office Manager/Personnel Technician

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 8, 2017

650140

http://isanticountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/02/650140-1.pdf