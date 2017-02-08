County – ISANTI COUNTY

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC MEETING

ISANTI COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Public Notice is hereby given that the Isanti County Economic Development Authority will hold meetings on April 25, 2017, July 25, 2017, and October 24, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. in the County Board Room of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge, Minnesota 55008.

By order of the Isanti County Board of Commissioners on this 1st day of February, 2017.

Kevin VanHooser

Isanti County Administrator

Published in the

Isanti County News

February 8, 2017

649701