County – ISANTI COUNTY

NOTICE OF
PUBLIC MEETING
ISANTI COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY
Public Notice is hereby given that the Isanti County Economic Development Authority will hold meetings on April 25, 2017, July 25, 2017, and October 24, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. in the County Board Room of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave SW, Cambridge, Minnesota 55008.
By order of the Isanti County Board of Commissioners on this 1st day of February, 2017.
Kevin VanHooser
Isanti County Administrator
Published in the
Isanti County News
February 8, 2017
649701