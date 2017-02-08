Cambridge Lutheran Church begins $2.5M building renovation

– Article provided by Cambridge Lutheran Church

The KidZone Children’s Ministry Center is the focal point of a $2.5 million building renovation project that began Feb. 6. Pictured in front, from left, are Leon Carson, Leslie Nordberg, Gwen Anderson, Arne Everson and John Briegel. In back are Lea Kangas, Brian Baas, Steve Lindell, Ben Holmberg and Andy Romstad. All gathered to celebrate the $2.5 million renovation to Cambridge Lutheran Church. Photo by Mike Bleninger

The project will renovate approximately 30,000 of the existing 36,000-square-foot Cambridge Lutheran Church facility.

The renovation includes new youth ministry spaces for all ages. Large group spaces, small group rooms and activity rooms are being created and designed specifically for each of the following age groups: prekindergartento kindergarten, grades one through four, grades five through eight and senior high.

“We want irresistible environments that kids will love,” said Andy Romstad, senior pastor. “That is the goal.”

“The real beneficiaries of this project will be people who’ve never even walked through our doors, and people who’ve not even been born yet,” said Arne Everson, co-chair of the church’s Renew Renovation Team.

Space is also being created that is suitable for overnight guests from Path to Home, the area outreach to families without a home that church members were instrumental in launching over a dozen years ago.

Larger, permanent space is also designated for the Cambridge Lutheran Local Global Mission ministry, which yearly creates over 1,000 baby kits, health kits, school bags, quilts and other items to care for people in need across the world. Lutheran World Relief recently made a video highlighting their efforts here in Cambridge.

Spaces for both worship experiences, the contemporary Horizon and traditional Festival services, are also being completely redone including new sound, video and lighting.

“Worship is core and central to Christian life,” Everson said.

The commons areas and a new Faith & Life Center will also be renovated.

A new parent-child room with live sound and video is being created for families whose children get restless during worship or other activities. This room plus updated nursery spaces are all efforts to create facilities which are as child-friendly as possible.

The senior high space is designed to leverage the church’s location near the high school. This will be “safe space” for students to “hang out and just be, after school or whenever,” said Rich Holleque, senior high youth minister. There is space designated for youth to work on global aid and to support efforts that foster sustainable environmental practices.

The congregation raised three-year pledges of approximately $2.1 million to fund the renovations. The Renew: Reaching New Generations effort was led by Everson and lifelong member Dale Anderson. The amount also includes funds pledged by the congregation’s endowment, the Memorial Fund.

The effort behind renovation is an ongoing vision to be a “church for others,” a constant theme at the church since 2000.

“We’re a welcoming place for people to experience and explore Christian faith without being pressured – no altar calls, no politics, no snakes,” Romstad said.

BJ Baas Inc. is the general contractor overseeing the project. They were chosen because they are local and have church experience. The architect and interior designer for the project is Lea Kangas of Inside Outside Architecture Inc., who is partnering with Baas on the design build approach used. Little Mountain Productions, ThinkLittle.com, a company specializing in children’s ministry spaces, were chosen to provide initial vision, art and design for the project.

“Many of the area churches have a vision for connecting people with Christ, the source of life,” Romstad said. “This renovation is part of our effort to participate in the exciting things God is doing to bring transformation to people’s lives and to our world. We’re surrounded by opportunity.”

For more information on the project, visit cambridgelutheran.org.