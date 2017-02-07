We would like to send out a heartfelt thank you to all of those who were involved in the Andy Englund Fast 50. Because of your donations, your time and your love, we have been able to donate to wildlife projects in the Isanti county area. In the past, we have donated to Quality Deer Management, Minnesota Deer Hunters association, Isanti County Sportsman club, Pheasants forever and compassionate friends. We have also donated to the CI trap team, we have made duck houses, built bridges and food plots for the wild life. We will continue to donate to these and more in Andy’s honor. Our hearts will be forever broken, but because of you he will not be forgotten. Thank you, Jimmy Wendy Amanda, and Jay Englund