Seeking land for undergraduate research project

Minnesota’s buffer law establishes new perennial vegetation buffers of up to 50 feet along rivers, streams and public ditches to help filter out phosphorus, nitrogen and sediment.

If your land is subject to the buffer law and you would like to be a part of an undergraduate research project on beneficial insects, contact the Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District.

This is a partnership opportunity between Anoka Ramsey Community College and Bayer CropScience.

In short, this is how it works: Bayer CropScience provides wildflower seed to be planted in the buffer area and the undergraduate students conduct a beneficial insect study within the buffer area and the farm field.

Your local SWCD contact is Tiffany Determan, Isanti SWCD, District Manager, 763-689-3271 or tiffany.determan@mn.nacdnet.net.