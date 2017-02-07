Family Pathways Aging Services awarded grant

The Minnesota Area Agencies on Aging, through the Central MN Council on Aging has awarded Family Pathways a Federal Older Americans Act Title III grant.

This funding will allow Family Pathways to continue offer programing for older adults and caregivers. Family Pathways Aging Services is designed to help older adults stay in their homes and to offer families and caregivers education and support.

The Title III grant provides necessary homemaker services for people experiencing difficulty with everyday activities such as preparing meals and-or light housekeeping. Assisted transportation is available, (limitations and restrictions apply), via the support of volunteers for short distance trips. Trips are limited to access medical appointments, groceries or prescription pick up.

The Title III grant helps support services provided by their caregiver consultants. The goal is to help caregivers manage and live their lives well, while caring for another person. They help caregivers develop individualized care plans and connect caregivers with local community resources.

The Title III grant also provides an evidence-based workshop, Powerful Tools for Caregivers. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational series designed to provide you with the tools you need to take care of yourself. This program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

Family Pathways is committed to helping their communities’ age well. Aging specialists and caregiver consultants with knowledge and experience in the field of aging offer confidential consultation on resources, providing comprehensive assessment and support services to older adults and their families. The result is a plan of care using public and private resources, family and community support, and the older adult’s preferences.

Support groups, companionship, and education classes are just a few examples of services available to meet health, social, and recreational needs. They strive to give caretakers the assistance and much needed break they need to be supportive and remain healthy. Services are offered in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties.

In you are interested in this program, volunteering, or would like to make a donation, visit familypathways.org or call 651-674-8040.