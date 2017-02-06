Outstanding C-I seniors honored for efforts

Katherine Godeen and her parents, Jackie and Ken.

On Jan. 26, Cambridge-Isanti High School honored two notable seniors who excel at their activities, and in the classroom.

This year’s recipients of the Academics, Arts, and Athletics Awards are Katherine Godeen and Parker Brown.

Godeen, the daughter of Jackie and Ken, participates in swimming and softball, as well as band and choir. She currently has a 3.8 GPA, and has taken AP, and College in the Schools (CIS) courses to prepare for life after high school.

For Godeen, it is important to be well-rounded and participate in as many activities as she can.

“Not only is being an active student in all of these areas (academics, arts, athletics) one of the most rewarding and fun parts of high school, it fully develops a mind in areas to create a well-rounded student. School has put the thirst for knowledge in the back of my head, in pure interest and reason for the success of knowing, and being educated with things important to life,” she said. Parker Brown and his parents, Renea and David. Photos by Mike Bleninger

Brown, the son of Renea and David, has participated in band and swimming while at CIHS. He has a GPA of 3.9, and has also taken AP, and CIS classes, as well as PESO.

For Brown, school and competing have always gone hand in hand, teaching him how to push himself to achieve his goals.

“Competing in sports, putting hard work into my schoolwork and performing in band has led to growth in those areas (academics, arts, athletics,) but it also helped shape me as a person. While I believe that grades are important, I believe that the love of learning is more important, and I believe that my education at Cambridge-Isanti High School has instilled a love of learning in me,” he said.