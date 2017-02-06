Isanti County Sports Recap

Cambridge - Isanti Boys Basketball

After a pair of promising wins against North Branch and Princeton, the Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball team lost a nail biter.

On Jan. 27, the boys traveled to Chisago for a Mississippi 8 Conference showdown. Cambridge - Isanti junior Westen Olson dribbles the ball down the court on Jan. 24 at home versus North Branch. Photos by Mike Bleninger

The boys jumped ahead early, winning the first half 36 - 21. It all fell apart however, when Chisago went on a strong scoring run in the second half, putting up 48 points.

The Bluejackets could not match the offensive fire power, and fell in the final seconds 69 - 67.

Freshman guard Henry Abraham lead the scoring effort with 18 points, followed closely by senior Luke Johnson’s 15.

The duo did their best to hold off their rival, but in the end could not see their team to a victory.

The boys hosted Buffalo on Jan. 31, and the Isanti County News will have those results as they become available.

Up next, the boys will travel to St. Francis on Feb. 4.

Cambridge - Isanti Wrestling

The Cambridge-Isanti Wrestling team has put on a great show all season long, but unfortunately fell short of their goal of retaining their Mississippi 8 Conference title. Cambridge - Isanti junior Logan Hyland watches the puck sail past his net on Jan. 19 versus St. Francis.

On Jan. 27, the boys traveled to Buffalo for the conference tournament.

While they eight wrestlers place in the top 3, only one, Will Flemister, won his weight class.

The had a respectable third-place finish. They end the season at 18 - 6 in duals, and 3 -1 in M8 matches.

On Jan. 4, the team will head to St. Cloud, where they will take on Forest Lake in a section showdown.

Cambridge - Isanti Boys Hockey

The Cambridge-Isanti boys hockey team has hit a bit of a rough patch, after going on a four game losing streak.

The Bluejackets were riding high after back-to-back wins on Jan. 19, and 21.

On Jan. 26, the team was shut out on the road by Mississippi 8 Conference rival St. Michael - Albertville. The boys let up two goals in each period, on their way to a 6 - 0 loss.

After that, on Jan. 26, the boys had a tightly contested M8 game on the road in Monticello. After keeping things tied 2 - 2 in after one period, they were still in the game. Senior Jared Konen scored the tying goal in that period, giving the

Bluejackets momentum heading back onto the ice.

This was quickly taken away however, as Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake jumped ahead with three, second period goals.

The boys scored two more, but it was not enough to stage a comeback. Junior Derek Becklin and senior Austin Schlenker combined for 5 points in the loss. On Jan. 19, versus St. Francis, Cambridge - Isanti junior Harrison Grandgenett takes the puck behind his net while he surveys the ice.

On Jan. 28, the boys traveled to Little Falls, where they let one slip away in overtime. Heading into the final period, the boys had a 3-1 lead, and things were looking bright. The third period proved that a two goal lead would not be enough however, as Little Falls forced OT.

The Bluejackets could not hang on though, and fell 4 - 3.

On Jan. 30, the boys returned to Isanti for a game against neighboring North Branch. Again failing to score late in the game, they let North Branch jump out to a 2-1 lead and never caught up.

The Vikings tacked on three goals in the final period to beat C-I 5 -1.

After going 3 -7 in the month of January, the boys will be relieved that their next game will take place at home on Feb. 4 against Chisago Lakes.

Cambridge - Isanti Gymnastics

The Cambridge-Isanti Gymnasts continue their dominant season. On Jan. 28, they hosted the Bluejacket All-Around invitational.

The girls had a few first-place finishes, thanks to MollyAnn Harvey. Harvey took first on the bars (9.75) and tied for first on the beam (9.4).

Char Morke was close behind, placing in the top five in all of her events.

Morke finished second in the overall with a score of 37.35. Right on her heals was Harvey, who ended at 37.25. The two gymnasts have been neck-and-neck all year, and it has paid off for the team.

The girls took home first-place out of 10 teams with a final score of 145.7.

Braham Boys Basketball

The Braham boys basketball team have worked themselves into a nice four-game winning streak. They hit the road for their two most recent wins against Pine City on Jan. 24, and against Pierz on Jan. 28.

The boys made easy work of Pine City, taking them down 72 - 58. Their game in Pierz was much more contested, but the boys were able to play a complete game, holding off the home team for a 67- 60 win.

The win over Pine City was important for the Bombers, as it put the two teams in a tie for second in the Great River Conference.

There are still nine games left, but the Jan. 31 game against first place Hinkley-Finlayson will be a must win if the Bombers want a shot at the conference title.

The Isanti County News will have results from this game as they become available.

Braham Girls Basketball

One win here, one loss there. That has been the theme for the Braham girls basketball team that has been riding a .500 record almost all season.

On Jan. 27, they hosted Great River Rival Isle. They made short work of the vis iting team, and took them down 70 - 55.

Before they could get ahead of themselves however; on Jan. 28, the visiting Mountain Iron - Buhl knocked them off of their game. They fell 97- 52.

There are still eight games left, but the girls remain four games out of first-place in the conference. While the title may be out of reach, they will be focused on turning their luck around, and finish with a winning record.