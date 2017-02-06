C-I girls hockey win two straight

Senior goal tender Claire Belkholm watches on, as junior defender Megan Smith clears the puck during a game Jan. 26. Photos by Mike Bleninger

After scoring an incredible 10 goals in their last two games, the Cambridge-Isanti girls hockey squad is on a roll.

On Jan. 26, the girls put on an absolute clinic at home against North Metro. Freshman Madelyn Skelton opened up the scoring with a goal 16 seconds into the game.

Her teammates added two more goals, courtesy of Riley Parnell and Addie Smrekar.

In the second, it was Skelton again who started off the flood of scoring. In similar fashion, the girls tacked on two more goals from Smrekar, and again from Skelton.

The freshman had a big game, as she put away three goals for a hat-trick. Aside from Skelton’s high scoring night, the girls had 12 skaters register a point in the game.

Senior Claire Belkholm continued her strong season in net, stopping 20 out of 22 shots. Freshman Madelyn Skelton takes the puck up the boards.

On Jan. 30, the girls took on Chisago Lakes in Chisago. Being on the road did not phase the girls one bit, as they came out on top with a final score of 3-1.

Alyson Niebur and Ashley Schintz each finished with a goal and an assist a piece, on their way to their second win in a row.

Belkholm was back at it as usual for the Bluejackets, making 12 saves on just 13 shots.

Currently at 11-12 overall, the girls took on Chisago Lakes on Jan. 31, and results from that game will be posted as they become available.

Their final game will be at home on Feb. 3 against St. Francis - North Branch.