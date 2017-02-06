C-I girls basketball snap losing streak

Senior captain Lanie Cox reaches for the rebound. Her big game was a key factor in the team’s Jan. 27 win. Photos by Mike Bleninger

After a long ten-game losing streak, the Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team has finally found a win. On Jan. 27 the girls hosted Chisago Lakes, and left with their first win of 2017, with a final score of 68-56.

The girls set the tone early, dominating Chisago in the first half, 32-19. The defense became a little shaky toward the end of the game, as they allowed 37 points in the second half.

The late effort from Chisago was not enough though, as the Bluejackets added 36 of their own to stay ahead.

It was senior Lanie Cox who filled the stat sheet, leading the team in points (20), rebounds (10), assists (4), and blocks (3). She also tied with Kristy King and Jackie Olander with two steals.

Junior Amanda Westberg was not far behind Cox on the score sheet, as she chipped in 15 points, and eight rebounds of her own.

With eight games remaining, the girls can still bring their win total into double digits. The girls took on Buffalo on the road on Jan. 31. Due to deadline, the Isanti County News will have those results in a later issue.

Up next for the Bluejackets will be a short trip south on Feb. 4, as they take on St. Francis.