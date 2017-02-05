River of Life Church hosting Financial Peace

The community is invited to Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb.12, hosted by River of Life Church, 150 Birch St. N. Suite 170 in Cambridge across from MinnCo Credit Union and next to Sunshine Printing.

Everyone needs a plan for their money. Financial Peace University will teach you to take control of your money, invest for the future, and give like never before. Through video teaching, class discussions and interactive small group activities,

FPU presents biblical, practical steps to get from where you are to where you’ve dreamed you could be.

FPU classes will meet for 90 minutes each week for nine weeks.

Lesson Overview:

Week 1: Super Saving.

Week 2: Relating With Money.

Week 3: Cash Flow Planning.

Week 4: Dumping Debt.

Week 5: Buyer Beware.

Week 6: The Role of Insurance.

Week 7: Retirement and College Planning.

Week 8: Real Estate and Mortgages.

Week 9: The Great Misunderstanding.

Class membership is $93. One membership with materials can be used by you and your spouse. Your Financial Peace University membership entitles you to visit any Financial Peace University class again in the future. Register and purchase the materials at www.fpu.com before Feb. 5, to assure you have materials before class begins.

If you attend all nine weeks and feel the course was not worth the cost, River of Life will refund your membership cost.

Questions, call 763-689-5115 or email rolcambridge@aol.com or n.carlson88@ymail.com.