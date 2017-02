Free informational sessions on Medicare parts A, B, C and D will be offered from 1-3 p.m. at the Senior Enrichment Center in Cambridge on the second Wednesday of each month (February thru October).

The Senior Enrichment Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N. in the Cambridge City Center Mall. The first session will be held Feb. 8 and registration is required by calling the Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433.