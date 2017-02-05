Meet the 2017 ECRL Board officers

ECRL Board officers for 2017 are (pictured, from left): Karen Lee, Vice President; Barbara Kruschel, Secretary; Isanti County Commissioner Mike Warring, President; and Mille Lacs County Commissioner Genny Reynolds, Treasurer.

A new year means a change in leadership roles for the East Central Regional Library Board of Directors.

ECRL Executive Director Barbara Misselt administered the Oath of Office to all Board members at their 2017 organizational meeting.

Officers for the new year are Isanti County Commissioner Mike Warring, President; Karen Lee, Vice President; Mille Lacs County Commissioner Genny Reynolds, Treasurer; and Barbara Kruschel, Secretary.

The Board is composed of one county commissioner and two citizens appointed by each county (Aitkin, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine) that is signed to a Joint Powers Agreement. The Board is responsible for policies, goals and objectives; budget; hiring a director; and advocacy of the regional public library system.

Board meetings are open to the public and held the second Monday of each month, typically at ECRL Headquarters in Cambridge. Meeting locations can be verified ahead of time by calling 763-689-7390. Meeting agendas are posted on the ECRL website at http://ecrlib.org/about/board-of-directors/.